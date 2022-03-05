BLANCO — On Thursday, Canyon Lake’s girls won their first two games at the Blanco softball tournament.
The Hawks, led by Riley Glenn-Millhouse (four RBIs), came out and beat Marion 12-4. In the doubleheader game against Poth, Alysa Johnson (three RBIs), Shelby Porter (three RBIs) and Jaden Castillo (two RBIs) led the 12-3 victory.
