The Canyon Lake softball team improved to 11-3 overall on Thursday following two wins at the Blanco tournament. Head coach Hayley Galloway’s team played Pieper on Friday night and wrapped up its stay with a doubleheader on Saturday morning.

BLANCO — On Thursday, Canyon Lake’s girls won their first two games at the Blanco softball tournament.

The Hawks, led by Riley Glenn-Millhouse (four RBIs), came out and beat Marion 12-4. In the doubleheader game against Poth, Alysa Johnson (three RBIs), Shelby Porter (three RBIs) and Jaden Castillo (two RBIs) led the 12-3 victory.

