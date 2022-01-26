SAN ANTONIO — The Lady Unicorns rode a strong second-half performance last Friday night on the road to a 51-42 triumph against South San in District 27-6A competition.
New Braunfels (14-16, 3-6) trailed 10-8 following the first quarter versus the Lady Bobcats but rallied to tie the score at 19 apiece at halftime. Head coach Jimmy Keresztury’s team then hit the gas pedal in the third period while accelerating to a 36-30 edge.
