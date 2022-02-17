SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley’s 2021-22 season ended Tuesday night after the Rangers fell short of yet another remarkable fourth-quarter comeback win.
Head coach Ike Thornton’s team lost 59-58 as Steele built a 13-point lead heading into the final stanza and held on for dear life down the stretch. Smithson Valley fell to 15-19 overall and 6-8 in District 27-6A, while the Knights improved to 15-18 overall and 5-9 in 27-6A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.