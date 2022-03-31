BUDA —The Smithson Valley boys slipped past Austin Westlake 4-3 in a penalty shootout Tuesday night at Hays High School’s Shelton Stadium to advance to the Class 6A regional quarterfinals.
Following 100 consecutive minutes of scoreless play, Rangers goalkeeper Cole Hansen began the shootout with a huge save to give his team momentum, and successful shots were slammed home by Brad Dildy, Jax Adkins and Hayden Mosley.
