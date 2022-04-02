SPRING BRANCH — Unfortunately for the Lady Hawks, the third time wasn’t the charm against Boerne Thursday night during a Class 4A regional quarterfinal playoff match at Smithson Valley’s Ranger Stadium.
Canyon Lake (14-11-2) lost 2-1 to the Lady Greyhounds, who swept all three contests against the Lady Hawks during the 2022 season, including two within District 26-4A play. Head coach Kara Stracener’s team gave Boerne (18-3-5) its toughest test in nearly a month, but it wasn’t enough to upend the Lady Greyhounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.