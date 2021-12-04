Smithson Valley senior forward Gabby Elliott became the Lady Rangers’ all-time leading scorer on Friday during her team’s first game of the day against Round Rock Stony Point at New Braunfels’ River City Classic.
Elliott came into the game needing just six points to set a new mark for career points and provided 18 during a 49-48 loss to the Lady Tigers. Smithson Valley (6-10 overall) bounced back to defeat Sharyland Pioneer 52-37 later that afternoon for its first win at the 2021 River City Classic.
