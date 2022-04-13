The Canyon softball team kept its District 26-5A title hopes alive after cruising past Lehman 10-0 this past Friday night at home.
The Cougarettes (19-7-1, 10-3) are chasing league leader Dripping Springs (11-2 in 26-5A) with three games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Kevin Randle’s club faced Seguin Tuesday night on the road and is slated to host Kerrville Tivy this Thursday night at 7 p.m.
