SPRING BRANCH — The Ranger soccer program continued its winning ways with a pair of District 27-6A victories against Steele on Tuesday night.
The Smithson Valley boys (15-1, 7-0) increased their win streak to 15 after shutting out the Knights 4-0 at home, while the Lady Rangers (14-1, 7-0) blanked Steele 1-0 in Cibolo to move their own win streak to 14. Neither team has lost since its season opener in early January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.