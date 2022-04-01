CIBOLO — Smithson Valley snapped a two-game slide within District 27-6A play on Tuesday night after beating Steele 7-4 on the road.
Head coach Amanda Wolf-Schramm’s team surged to an early 4-0 lead thanks to an error by the Lady Knights in the second inning and added three more tallies in the third. Avery Truss and Arianna Capek each delivered RBI singles, and Madisyn Peerson drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-0.
