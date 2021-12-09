The Lady Unicorns’ dominant run in the fourth quarter propelled New Braunfels to a 60-49 non-district victory on the rod Tuesday night against Antonian.
Head coach Jimmy Keresztury’s team held a slim 32-30 led at halftime and later carried that same two-point advantage into the final stanza. However, that’s where the Lady Unicorns clamped down on Antonian, as New Braunfels allowed just five points during the final eight minutes of play to ride home with a comfortable win in tow.
