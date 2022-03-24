KYLE — The Cougars steamrolled their way to a 12-0 victory over Lehman Tuesday night on the road in five innings.
Canyon (11-4, 4-1) remained in second place in the district standings behind Buda Johnson (13-4, 5-0) after pouring on 10 runs in the first three frames and adding two more in the fifth. The pitching trio of Ethan “EJ” Garcia, Brayden Durst and John Albracht combined to toss a shutout while working around five combined hits.
