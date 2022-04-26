Canyon senior Kinley Naizer was one of five Cougarettes to drive in a run during Saturday’s 9-6 victory against Buda Johnson at Lockhart High School. Canyon’s tiebreaker win gave it the district’s No. 2 playoff seed.
LOCKHART — The Cougarettes clinched the No. 2 playoff seed in District 26-5A on Saturday after defeating Buda Johnson 9-6 at Lockhart High School during a tiebreaker game.
Canyon (22-8-1) took a commanding lead after striking for eight runs in the bottom of the second, and head coach Kevin Randle’s team later fended off a late charge from the Lady Jags, who will represent 26-5A as the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Class 5A postseason.
