BUDA — The best teams usually take full advantage of second chances.
Canyon did exactly that Tuesday night in Buda by shutting out Johnson 2-0 to clinch the outright District 26-5A championship. The Cougars (21-6, 13-3) saw an opportunity to sew up the title slip away last Friday night at home, but head coach Nick Kozole’s club ensured their short road trip to Buda ended with a proper celebration.
