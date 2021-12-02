BOERNE — In a matchup of defending District 26-5A co-champions, the Cougarettes seized the early edge in the league standings against the Lady Chargers Tuesday night in Boerne.
Canyon (4-6, 1-0) opened its 2021-22 district schedule by grinding out a 38-30 victory on the road. Head coach Zeb Burleson’s squad held Champion to just 31.8% shooting from the field while once again relying on its smothering pressure defense.
