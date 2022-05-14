SAN ANTONIO — The Cougars broke out the brooms during Game 2 on Friday night to secure a sweep in their Class 5A area playoff series against San Antonio McCollum.
Canyon (26-7), which cruised to an 11-0 win in five innings in Thursday’s opener, took an early lead Friday at Northside ISD’s Inselman Field. Head coach Nick Kozole’s team led 1-0 before tacking on five runs in the bottom of the fourth to seize command.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.