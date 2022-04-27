Canyon’s 4x200-meter relay team of Brittney Snow, G’Anna Ezell, Zenai Fowler and Zoey Garbett set a school record at the Texas Relays and has also advanced to the Regional IV-5A meet after taking second place at area.
After hosting the 25/26-5A area meet last week, the Cougars will be sending nine athletes on to the Region IV-5A competition this week in San Antonio following top-four finishes.
Canyon’s list of regional qualifiers was headlined by Zenai Fowler, who moved on in three separate events. Fowler finished second in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.11 and took third in the 200-meter dash after finishing in 25.93. Fowler was also a member of the girls 4x200-meter relay team that took second at the area meet with a time of 1:42.14.
