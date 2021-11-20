GARLAND — The Cougarettes found themselves a set away from advancing to the Class 5A state tournament final Friday at the Culwell Center in Garland, but a furious Grapevine rally erased Canyon’s two-set lead and catapulted the Lady Mustangs into Saturday’s title match.
The Cougarettes (43-9) won the first two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-20 but watched as Grapevine forced a winner-take-all fifth set following 25-20 and 25-18 wins in the next two games.
