SAN ANTONIO — The Unicorns were able to bounce back from Friday night’s loss in Game 1 the next afternoon against San Antonio Johnson, but the Jaguars claimed the finale to win the best-of-three Class 6A bi-district series and advance to the area round.
After seeing a three-run lead slip away during Friday’s loss in the series opener, New Braunfels (16-14-1) bulldozed the Jaguars 10-3 Saturday in Game 2. However, Game 3 was a different story, as Johnson (24-6) cruised to an 11-0 victory in five innings.
