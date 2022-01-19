DRIPPING SPRINGS — Canyon and Dripping Springs needed four additional minutes to settle their District 26-5A dispute last Friday night, but the Tigers emerged victorious 54-50 at home following overtime.
The Cougars (8-16, 2-6) sprinted to a 13-7 advantage following the first quarter against Dripping Springs, but the Tigers (8-14, 4-4) rallied to trim their deficit to three points by halftime. Dripping Springs knotted the score heading into the fourth period, where each team tallied eight points to force a four-minute overtime.
