A 31-point explosion from Smithson Valley in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s District 27-6A game turned the tables at New Braunfels High School during the Rangers’ 71-64 victory.
The Unicorns built a 36-32 lead by halftime and won the third period 12-8 to carry an eight-point advantage into the final stanza. However, Smithson Valley caught fire down the stretch and erased its deficit with an onslaught of buckets.
