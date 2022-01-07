With their District 26-5A schedule at the halfway point, it’s safe to say the Cougarettes are firing on all cylinders.
Canyon, the defending district co-champion, cruised to its 17th consecutive victory Tuesday night at home after throttling league foe Buda Johnson 68-44. Through eight district games, head coach Zeb Burleson’s Cougarettes are a perfect 8-0 and sit alone atop the 26-5A standings ahead of Boerne Champion (19-5, 6-1).
