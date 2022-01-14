SAN MARCOS — The Guardians kicked off TAPPS District 3-4A competition in style with a lopsided 84-38 victory over Holy Cross Tuesday night at San Marcos Academy.
John Paul II (11-14, 1-0) overcame a bit of a slow start by forcing multiple turnovers in the opening period that led to buckets in transition. Head coach Forrest Blackwell’s team built a 19-4 lead after the first quarter and later held a commanding 42-15 edge going into the locker room at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.