FISCHER — Canyon’s stellar 2021-22 season will continue following a 46-43 victory against Marble Falls in a back-and-forth Class 5A bi-district battle Monday night at Canyon Lake High School.
The Cougarettes (27-6) survived a third-quarter surge from the Lady Mustangs that saw Marble Falls seize a slim 36-35 edge heading into the final stanza. However, Canyon relied on its defensive pressure to limit the Lady Mustangs to just seven points during the final eight minutes of play while mustering enough offense of its own to stave off a strong challenge from District 25-5A’s fourth-place finisher.
