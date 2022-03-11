DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs prevailed 3-1 Tuesday night at home against Canyon during a pitcher’s duel in District 26-5A competition.
The Cougars (5-4, 1-1) saw their pitching tandem of Ethan “EJ” Garcia and Bron Farr combine to toss six frames and limit the Tigers to one earned run on four hits while striking out a dozen batters on the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.