The John Paul II girls soccer team poses after capturing the program’s second TAPPS state championship in the past three years. The Lady Guardians shut out Dallas Covenant 2-0 Tuesday in Round Rock to win the 2021-22 TAPPS Division III crown.
ROUND ROCK — John Paul II’s girls soccer program once again rose to the top of TAPPS Division III after shutting out Dallas Covenant 2-0 Tuesday during the state championship match at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex.
The Lady Guardians (24-2) avenged last year’s loss to Dallas Covenant in the title round and finished their stellar 2021-22 season riding a 23-match win streak.
