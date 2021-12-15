Texas Lutheran senior forward Luis Green (far left) recently picked up an all-region first team honor from United Soccer Coaches. Green, who played his high school soccer at Smithson Valley, is tied for the Bulldogs’ all-time lead in goals scored with 62.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Senior forward Luis Green added another honor to a season filled with personal accolades as he was named First Team All-Region by United Soccer Coaches in early December.
A senior forward from Monterrey, Mexico, Green led the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference in game-winning goals (five) and finished second in points (31), goals (13), points-per-game (2.21), goals-per-game (0.93), shots (63) and shots on goal (34). He was tied for seventh with five assists.
