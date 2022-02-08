SAN ANTONIO — Senior Gabby Elliott continued to rewrite the history books for the Smithson Valley girls basketball program after erupting for a career-high 41 points during a 78-62 win against South San on Saturday.
Elliott’s 41 set a new single-game record for the Lady Rangers, as Elliott surpassed Tiffany Friesenhahn’s mark of 37 points, which was set in 1992. In addition to breaking the 30-year-old record, Elliott also became the new single-season scoring leader for Smithson Valley, passing Danielle Blagg’s 2010-11 total.
