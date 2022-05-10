SAN MARCOS — District 27-6A champion Smithson Valley survived a tough test from Churchill in the opening round of the UIL postseason, as the Rangers defeated the Chargers 5-1 during a decisive Game 3 Saturday at Texas State’s Bobcat Ballpark.
Smithson Valley (26-5) won Friday’s opener 2-0 but saw Churchill bounce back in Game 2 on Saturday with a 5-0 victory. With both teams’ seasons on the line during Game 3, head coach Chad Koehl’s Rangers got a stellar combined outing from pitchers Zach Gingrich and MJ Espinoza and came up clutch with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
