FISCHER — The Canyon Lake softball team was ousted from the Class 4A playoffs following a two-game sweep at the hands of La Vernia this past weekend.
The Lady Hawks (19-10-1) dropped the series opener 8-3 Thursday night on the road and saw the Lady Bears wrap up a bi-district triumph following a 13-2 victory in five innings Friday night at Canyon Lake High School.
