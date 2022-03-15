KYLE — Canyon had little trouble overpowering Lehman 12-0 in five innings Saturday afternoon during a rescheduled District 26-5A game in Kyle.
The Cougarettes (13-4-1, 4-1) saw senior right-hander Bella Mitchell toss a no-hitter and strike out eight Lady Lobos during another dominant performance from the pitcher’s circle. Mitchell issued just one walk during the outing.
