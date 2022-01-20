The Canyon girls extended their winning streak to 20 consecutive games following Tuesday night’s 55-27 demolition of Alamo Heights at the Cougar Den.
Head coach Zeb Burleson’s Cougarettes are now 22-6 overall and 11-0 within District 26-5A play. Canyon, which shared the league title with Boerne Champion a season ago, is in a strong position to claim the outright crown in 2021-22 and holds a two-game lead in the loss column over Champion and Kerrville Tivy with five district contests left.
