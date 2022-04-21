The Cougarettes avenged an earlier loss to Buda Johnson on Tuesday night while also capping their regular season with a 6-2 triumph at home.
Canyon (21-7-1, 12-4), which has already sewn up a spot in the upcoming Class 5A postseason, finished its District 26-5A schedule in triumphant fashion after grabbing a one-run edge in the bottom of the third and adding three key insurance runs in the sixth.
