CIBOLO — New Braunfels snapped a two-game slide to open District 27-6A play this past Friday after grinding out a 52-39 victory against Steele in Cibolo.
The Unicorns (14-9, 1-2) relied on their defense in the early stages of the contest, as New Braunfels held the Knights to just four points during the entire first quarter and another seven in the second period.
