The Smithson Valley girls were dealt two losses on Thursday to begin their run at the River City Classic in New Braunfels.
Playing at Canyon High School, the Lady Rangers (5-9 overall) fell 66-50 to Bowie and lost 55-47 to Medina Valley.
Updated: December 2, 2021 @ 11:43 pm
