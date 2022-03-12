FISCHER — The Hawks improved to 2-0 at the Comal Clash Tournament Thursday night after belting Brazosport 15-2 in four innings.
Canyon Lake’s victory capped a doubleheader sweep on the first day of competition and also increased the Hawks’ overall record to 8-2. Head coach Victor Escamilla’s team had another doubleheader scheduled against London and Wagner on Friday and is slated to end the tournament on Saturday, March 12.
