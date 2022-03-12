CL baseball

Tanner Schultz and the Hawks racked up 15 runs in just three trips to the plate during Thursday night’s rout of Brazosport at Canyon Lake High School in Fischer.

 ALYSSA COX | Canyon Lake Broadcasting Club

FISCHER — The Hawks improved to 2-0 at the Comal Clash Tournament Thursday night after belting Brazosport 15-2 in four innings.

Canyon Lake’s victory capped a doubleheader sweep on the first day of competition and also increased the Hawks’ overall record to 8-2. Head coach Victor Escamilla’s team had another doubleheader scheduled against London and Wagner on Friday and is slated to end the tournament on Saturday, March 12.

