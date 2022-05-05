WACO — The Guardians captured four regional championships while also sending nine athletes on to the TAPPS Class 4A state track and field meet following a stellar performance on April 26 during the south regional meet at the Hart-Patterson Track Complex in Waco.
John Paul II’s girls saw defending 4A state triple jump champion Maddie Seebeck take first at the south regional, while the Guardians’ Payton Reimer won a regional championship for the boys in the 400-meter dash after setting a new personal record with a time of 51.24.
