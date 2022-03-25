New Braunfels guard Zach Gomez-Villanueva (middle) and Smithson Valley forward Gabe Ceballos (far right) will be teammates this Saturday at Fredericksburg High School while competing for the South in the Chicken Express All-Star Classic.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
New Braunfels senior Brie Sosa will compete for the girls South All-Stars Saturday in Fredericksburg.
FREDERICKSBURG — A baker’s dozen of the best basketball players from the New Braunfels area are set to take the court this Saturday for the sixth annual Chicken Express All-Star Classic at Fredericksburg High School.
An impressive 13 players from New Braunfels, Canyon and Smithson Valley were chosen to compete in the North versus South game for either the boys or the girls. The girls are set to tip off at 1 p.m., with the boys to follow.
