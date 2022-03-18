The Cougars improved to 2-1 in District 26-5A play with a victory over Alamo Heights on Tuesday and then wrapped up a three-game sweep of rival New Braunfels Wednesday at Cougar Field.
Head coach Nick Kozole’s team defeated the Mules 5-1 Tuesday night in San Antonio and then returned home to hold off the Unicorns 9-6 on Wednesday. Canyon (9-4 overall) began the three-game series on Saturday by sweeping both ends of a doubleheader by scores of 7-4 and 5-1 at Unicorn Field.
