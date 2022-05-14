John Paul II’s boys golf team won the TAPPS Class 4A state championship this week at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco. Pictured above (from left) are team members Jackson Bowen, Caleb Friesenhahn, Seth Wood, Jackson Bade, Raven Strickland and Robert Gonzalez.
WACO — The John Paul II boys golf team embarked on a wild ride in 2022 that ended up being all thrills and no spills.
The Guardians capped a dominant season this Tuesday at the TAPPS Class 4A state golf tournament by cruising to the overall team title by 33 strokes over runner-up The Woodlands Legacy Prep at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. JPII’s Robert Gonzalez also captured the individual state title after outdueling Legacy Prep’s Aiden Wright with a birdie on the second playoff hole.
