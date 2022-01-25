CIBOLO — The Smithson Valley boys once again relied on fourth-quarter heroics this past Friday night while recording a comeback win in District 26-5A competition.
The Rangers (13-14, 4-3) rallied past Steele 64-53 in Cibolo after posting a 24-12 run in the final period. That outburst allowed head coach Ike Thornton’s team to turn a tight battle into a double-digit win.
