SEGUIN — Texas Lutheran guard Kailee Mulkey has been named the SCAC women’s basketball Player of the Week for the first time in her young collegiate career.
Mulkey, a former standout at New Braunfels High School for the Lady Unicorns, led TLU to a 75-63 home victory last Tuesday over Schreiner to open up SCAC play in the lone contest of the week for the Bulldogs. It marked the second straight season in which TLU has registered a victory in its SCAC opener. Mulkey poured in a game-high 19 points on 63.6% shooting (7 of 11), snagged four steals, corralled three rebounds and dished out two assists in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.