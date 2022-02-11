SAN ANTONIO — The Lady Unicorns capped their 2021-22 season in triumphant fashion by collecting a 48-41 win Tuesday against East Central.
New Braunfels trailed 14-13 after the opening stanza — and 26-23 at the half — before rallying with a 12-4 run in the third quarter. Head coach Jimmy Keresztury’s team then preserved the comeback win in the fourth by outscoring the Lady Hornets 13-11.
