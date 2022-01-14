Smithson Valley junior Zayden High, pictured competing at the River City Classic earlier this season, led all scorers with 26 points during Tuesday night’s 55-51 District 27-6A win on the road over South San.
SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday night, the Smithson Valley boys basketball team once again used its fourth-quarter magic to record a key District 27-6A victory, as the Rangers struck for 25 points in the final stanza while upending South San 55-51 on the road.
Smithson Valley’s first district win over New Braunfels a week earlier featured a 31-point outburst down the stretch. Head coach Ike Thornton’s team is now 11-13 overall and 2-2 in 27-6A play.
