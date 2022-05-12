WACO — The Guardians broke last year’s program record with three gold medals during this past weekend’s TAPPS Class 4A state track and field meet at Waco’s Hart-Patterson Track Complex.
John Paul II, which seized two first-place finishes in 2021, raised the bar with three gold medals in 2022. Both Maddie Seebeck and Maeve Sullivan successfully defended their state titles in the girls triple jump and 400-meter dash events, respectively, while Mia Heyburn claimed victory in the 300-meter hurdles to cap her season with a state championship.
