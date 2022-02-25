The Canyon softball team broke open Tuesday night’s District 26-5A game against Dripping Springs at home with a six-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning that led to a 10-6 triumph.
The Cougarettes (7-1, 1-1) rallied from down 4-2 thanks to an RBI single by Ali Just, who later scored on an error, an RBI single from Kinley Naizer and a three-run home run off the bat of Catherine Kuhn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.