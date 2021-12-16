SPRING BRANCH — Led by another double-double from senior Gabby Elliott, the Smithson Valley girls basketball team defeated East Central 57-48 Tuesday night at home during the District 27-6A opener for both squads.
The Lady Rangers (7-12, 1-0) trailed 15-12 after the first quarter but vaulted ahead 25-24 by halftime. Head coach Matthew Sutherland’s team then built a bit of a cushion following an 18-13 run in the third period before capping the win with a strong fourth.
