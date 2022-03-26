SAN ANTONIO — The beginning of the Class 6A postseason did little to stem the momentum of the Smithson Valley girls soccer team, which defeated San Antonio Madison 3-1 Friday night at Davenport High School.
The Lady Rangers (22-1) won for the 22nd consecutive outing after rolling through District 27-6A with a perfect 14-0 mark and earning the league’s top playoff seed. Head coach Jason Adkins’ club overwhelmed the Lady Mavericks (12-5-6) in the bi-district round and advances to face District 26-6A runner-up Austin Westlake, which beat Round Rock 1-0 on Friday.
