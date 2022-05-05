The Canyon Lake girls 4x400-meter relay team of Hannah Hammer, Ayren Lightfoot, Alencia Lentz and Claire Schroeder advanced to the Class 4A state track and field meet after finishing second at regionals in Kingsville.
KINGSVILLE — Canyon Lake will be represented by a group of five athletes at the upcoming UIL state track and field meet in Austin after they posted top-two finishes last week during the Region IV-4A meet at Texas A&M University-Kingsville’s Javelina Stadium.
The Hawks were led by Alencia Lentz, who claimed a regional championship in the pole vault after placing first with a new personal record clearance of 13-04.
