BUDA — The Cougarettes may have seen their 23-game win streak halted last week, but head coach Zeb Burleson’s team still made sure its outright District 26-5A title dreams became a reality.
Canyon (26-6, 15-1) bounced back from a 34-28 setback against Kerrville Tivy on Feb. 1 by walloping Buda Johnson 62-30 Saturday afternoon on the road during a game that was rescheduled from Friday. The victory clinched the outright league title for the Cougarettes, who will represent 26-5A as the No. 1 seed in the upcoming UIL playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.