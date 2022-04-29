FISCHER — The Hawks plated four runs in the final two frames and were elevated by Jeremy Greene’s walk-off single during a 7-6 win over Davenport Tuesday night at home in District 28-4A competition.
Canyon Lake (22-6, 7-2) led 2-0 after one complete inning, but the visiting Wolves tallied four runs in the top of the second. Davenport later held a 6-3 lead before head coach Victor Escamilla’s Hawks plated one run in the sixth and three more in the seventh to steal the win.
